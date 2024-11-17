Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden has weighed in on India's shock 0-3 loss at home to New Zealand earlier this month. The loss was a huge blow to India's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Rohit Sharma-led will be under significant pressure with a five-match Test series against Australia just around the corner. However, Hayden labelled the defeat against New Zealand, which was their first home Test series defeat in 12 years, as the reality check India needed.

"It's probably the kick up the a**e that India need. Even though India copped a drubbing in that series ... and were lightweight in terms of their own performance ... the fact that they've played long format cricket is an advantage from a preparation point of view," Hayden told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Hayden also suggested time will tell whether Nathan McSweeney will have a great Test career, adding that for him, he looks to be a good choice in opening the batting during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

McSweeney got the nod to open the batting for the all-important five-match series against India via knocks of 39 and 88 not out as a number four batter in the first four-day game against India A at Mackay, before amassing scores of 14 and 25 as an opener in the second four-day game at Melbourne.

He generally bats at number three and four in domestic cricket but is now all set to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja at Perth, starting on November 22. "Time will tell. That's the political answer. From a former opening batsman's point of view, I'd like to just confirm that he's a good choice."

"It doesn't really matter where you start (in the order). What really matters is you've got the character and the qualities that are required to play Test match cricket for Australia. I don't personally know Nathan, but it's been confirmed by (selector) George Bailey that he is a special talent and has been groomed for potential leadership roles," said Hayden.

(With IANS Inputs)