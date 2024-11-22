Stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah bowled one of the most inspiring spells of fast bowling on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Australia in Perth on Friday. After India were bowled out for a paltry total of 150 inside the first two sessions at the Optus Stadium, Bumrah returned the favour in the final session to leave Australia reeling. Leading India in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, Bumrah led from the front as he dismissed three of Australia's top four batters.

Bumrah began proceedings by dismissing debutant Nathan McSweeney (10 off 13), who was initially given not out after the ball hit him on his front pad. Bumrah took the review and the ball tracking gave three red lights.

Bumrah had the chance to get his hattrick after he sent both Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith packing off consecutive deliveries. He almost had his hattrick but Travis Head somehow managed to get some bat on the ball, which would've crashed on to the stumps.

Former cricketer Wasim Akram and Kerry O'Keefe, who were on commentary, hailed Bumrah as the "best bowler in the world". "He is the best bowler in the world," Akram said, before O'Keefe added: "the most inspired spell of fast bowling by a captain."

During his opening spell, Bumrah have gotten Marnus Labuschagne out for a two-ball duck in the same over as McSweeney. However, Virat Kohli dropped a catch at second slip despite pouching it in the first attempt.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood took 4-29 off 13 overs, while the rest of the fast-bowlers took two wickets each as Australia bundled out India for just 150 at tea.

Electing to bat first, Australia were relentless with their lines and lengths to put good pressure on India, and were helped by good movement and bounce on the pitch. India had little to show about their batting performance, as nine batters were caught behind the wicket.

Only KL Rahul (26), Rishabh Pant (37) and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) were able to make sizeable contributions for India after electing to bat first.

