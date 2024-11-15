In a behind-closed-doors match, India and India A squared off ahead of the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) scheduled the 3-day match starting Friday, though barred fans from attending the fixture at WACA. On the opening day of the warm-up game, a piece of worrying news has emerged as the talismanic Virat Kohli has yet again failed to produce an upturn in his form. Even India's hero against New Zealand in the 0-3 whitewash, Rishabh Pant, was dismissed cheaply.

Ahead of the threat that Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are likely to pose to Indian batters, the BCCI decided to get the team tested against India A players, who have been in the country for a few weeks now.

From the updates that have emerged from WACA, Kohli produced his traditionally beautiful cover drive, sending promising signs, before ending a delivery into the hands of the fielder at second slip. It was Mukesh Kumar who got rid of the India star for 15 runs.

A couple of beautiful cover drives - but Virat Kohli has nicked a good length delivery to second slip. Another typical WACA dismissal. He made 15 — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) November 15, 2024

Rishabh Pant, who was the only Indian batter to test New Zealand's nerve in the recently-concluded 3-match Tes series, couldn't last long either. He was clean-bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy for 19 runs. Even opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, dubbed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, departed for 15 runs.

Jaiswal was out for 15 caught behind the wicket - flashing at a length ball in a typical Perth dismissal



Virat Kohli is in the middle pic.twitter.com/oS02SHVa5D — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) November 15, 2024

But, what is impressive to see is the fact that Virat went into the nets straightaway after his dismissal and started practicing.

Rishabh looked good initially but as soon as the bowlers started to target him with short-pitched deliveries, he became shaky.

Earlier, KL Rahul had to leave the field due to an injury. A physio was spotted attending to the veteran batter. The full extent of his injury isn't yet known.

With the Perth Test starting on November 22, there aren't many practice matches that the Indian team is expected to participate in the coming days. The team would need to rely on the net sessions to boost their confidence and hope for a solid start to the long away season.