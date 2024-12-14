India vs Australia Highlights, 3rd Test Day 1: Rain Forces Stumps; India's WTC Final Hopes Hang In Balance
India vs Australia Highlights: A heavy downpour led to less than 15 overs of play on Day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane
India vs Australia Highlights, 3rd Test Day 1: A heavy downpour led to less than 15 overs of play on Day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. Invited to bat, Australia ended the rain-marred day on 28/0. A steady drizzle had stopped play briefly in the sixth over before a second spell heavy showers prevented any play on day one. Openers Usman Khawaja (19 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (4 batting) negotiated the new ball well in the opening session. (Scorecard)
Here are the Highlights of India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 -
- 11:55 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Stumps
Play for Day 1 in Brisbane has been stopped today due to rain.
Play will resume tomorrow and all following days at 09:50 AM local time (5:20 AM IST) with minimum 98 overs to be bowled.#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND
- 10:58 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: TeaRain continued to spoilsport as no play was possible in the second session on the opening day of the third cricket Test between India and Australia in Brisbane on Saturday. Australia remained at 28 for no loss from 13.2 overs as the tea session was washed out. Usman Khawaja (19*) and Nathan McSweeney (4*) are standing unbeaten at the crease for Australia.
- 10:15 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Visuals from Gabba
- 08:38 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Start of second session delayedThe intensity of rain has hampered multiple things. First, the the opening session had to be abruptly ended and now, the start of the second session has been delayed. The rain is still going on and a lot of water has been collected on the ground and the ground staff will be needing some time to make it match-ready.
- 07:56 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: LunchAs rain continues in Brisbane, the first session has been ended and lunch break has been taken as per the scheduled time. The predictions made by the commentators turns out to be true. Australia's score read 28/0 in 13.2 overs with Usman Khawaja (19*) and Nathan McSweeney (4*) standing unbeaten at the crease.
- 07:35 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Commentators make big predictionSeeing the intensity of the rain, the commentators Sanjay Manjrekar and Mar Nicholls have made a bold prediction. The duo has stated that there might be no play till lunch. The lunch has been scheduled to take place at 7:50 AM. Let's keep our finger's crossed and hope that the game resumes soon.
- 07:27 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Raining againWHAT A FRUSTRATING MORNING!!!! The play has been stopped again due to rain and this time, it's pouring down heavily. The players are back in the dressing room and the ground staff has quickly covered the field. There are so signs of play at least for quite some time now. The rain is now getting heavier.
- 07:19 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Australia openers in good formAustralia openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney's partnership is frustrating the Indian bowlers. The duo is steadily taking Australia ahead in the game. However, the likes of Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah are not letting them hit any boundaries. The previous over of Akash Deep turns out to be a maiden.AUS 28/0 (12 overs)
- 07:05 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Masterclass fielding from RahulOHHH NOOO!!! Jasprit Bumrah was on the verge of giving India their first wicket but destiny had other plans in store. On the last delivery of Bumrah's previous over, Khawaja tries to play a defensive shot as the ball hits the thick outside edge. KL Rahul, who was placed at the third slip, shows a brilliant effort to take the catch but the ball falls short. Hard luck but great fielding from Rahul.AUS 24/0 (9 overs)
- 06:59 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Rohit opts for Plan BAs the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj could not get the first breakthrough for India, skipper Rohit Sharma changes the strategy and hands over the ball to Akash Deep. The 27-year-old pacer shows immediate impact as he bowls a maiden over. He is now looking to scalp the first wicket and stand on the expectations of his skipper.AUS 24/0 (8 overs)
- 06:56 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Bumrah eyeing 1st wicketPacer Jasprit Bumrah is desperately eyeing the first wicket of the day for India. He is looking top-notch in his approach but Australia openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney are not giving him any chances. In Bumrah's previous over, the duo scores only one run and will look to hit some boundaries in the upcoming overs.AUS 24/0 (7 overs)
- 06:49 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Khawaja straight to dutyWOAH!!! Australia opener Usman Khawaja is in terrific form today and playing his shots freely. As soon as the match resumes after the rain halt, Khawaja hammers a boundary off Mohammed Siraj. Khawaja perfectly times and hits a shot over the square as the ball comfortably races across the boundary line for four.AUS 23/0 (6 overs)
- 06:46 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Match resumesWe are finally back! The match has resumed after a brief halt due to rain. Australia resume their proceedings from 19/0 in 5.3 overs with Usman Khawaja (13*) and Nathan McSweeney (2*) standing unbeaten at the crease. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah and co are looking for some quick wickets, in order to provide India with their first breakthrough.
- 06:39 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Covers coming off, start time is...Great news for all the fans out there as the rain has stopped in Brisbane and the covers have been taken off. The ground staff is quickly moving around and making the pitch match-ready. After doing a quick inspection, the on-field umpires have stated that the match will resume at 6:45 AM (IST).
- 06:36 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Steve Smith's viral activityAs the match has been suddenly halted, all the player's are back in their respective changing rooms. In the latest visuals from the Gabba, Australia batter Steve Smith can be seen chilling in the dressing room. He is seen holding a pen and solving a crossword. Wow. Now that is a productive way of passing the time.
- 06:29 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Umpires out for inspectionAn important update coming-in from Brisbane is that the on-field umpires are out on the field for the inspection. However, they are walking with the umbrellas in their hands as it continues to drizzle. The An official update is likely to be out soon. Let's wait!
- 06:21 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: Rain stops playUhhh hoo!!!! There's a bad news for all the fans as the match has to be suddenly halted due to rain in Brisbane. The players are walking off the field as the ground staff is quickly rushing the covering the pitch. Australia's score read 19/0 in 5.3 overs. Usman Khawaja (13*) and Nathan McSweeney (2*) are standing unbeaten at the crease.
- 06:14 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1, Live: FOUR from KhawajaFOUR!!! After assessing the situation for a while, Australia opener Usman Khawaja opens his arms and hammers a cracking boundary off the deadly Jasprit Bumrah. Khawaja picked up the length very early and he pressed back before hammering it through mid-wicket with a strong pull shot. A good start for Australia as Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney are looking in good touch.AUS 13/0 (3.4 overs)
- 06:02 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: Favourable conditionsFrom the green pitch to the overcast conditions, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah could not have asked for better conditions for bowling. The ball is doing quite a bit in Brisbane at the moment and the batters are not finding it easy to face the two quality fast bowlers.
- 05:57 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: Bumrah starts wellA good start for Jasprit Bumrah! The fast bowler received quite a bit of movement off the pitch and although he did end up conceding a boundary down the leg side, he came very close to taking a wicket as Usman Khawaja missed a swinging delivery and the ball crashed into his pads. However, it was slightly high and the batter survived.
- 05:37 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: Pat Cummins at the toss"We would've bowled first too. Been a fantastic series so far. Really happy with last week, just about everyone got into the series, been a good lead-up. Preperations have been pretty good. Early finish in Adelaide allowed us to come up here early and get settled. Just one change, Scott Boland is out for Hazlewood."
- 05:31 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: What Rohit said at the toss"We're going to bowl first. Little bit overcast and little bit of grass, looks a bit soft as well, want to make best use of the conditions. Lot of cricket to be played, both teams have played good cricket in the last two games. Big game for us here, we'll do what is expected of us. We'll play good cricket, we understand we have to capture some moments, we didn't do that in the previous game which is why we lost. It's absolutely buzzing, the guys are looking forward to the match, we're looking forward to coming out here and playing. Looks a little soft at this point in time, conditions bit overcast as well, it will get better to bat as it goes on. We've made two changes, Jadeja and Akash back in place of Ashwin and Harshit."
- 05:29 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: India win tossIndia skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss and he has decided to bowl first. Two big changes in the India playing XI as Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja were included. Harshit Rana and Ravichandran Ashwin were the ones who were left out of the side.
- 05:19 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: Warning from CumminsAustralian captain Pat Cummins has promised to inundate Indian batters with bouncers at "some point" of the third Test after employing the strategy with telling effect in the second game in Adelaide. "Yeah, potentially. It worked out in the Adelaide Test. It's always in the back of your mind as a bit of a plan B," Cummins told the media in his pre-match press meet. "If it's something really uncomfortable, you're likely to take a look at it and come to a plan A. It worked in Adelaide, so I'm sure we'll give it a shot at some point (in the third Test)," he added.
- 05:13 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: Big statement from GillIndia batter Shubman Gill says the need to put up a big first innings total has been the talking point among his team's batters ahead of the third Test against Australia and each one of them has devised a plan to make it happen at the Gabba. Gill didn't play the first Test due to a finger injury but looked good in his brief innings of 31 and 28 during the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide which India lost by 10 wickets. "As a batting group, we are looking to post a big total first up. That's been the key discussion and every batter has his own game plan," Gill said in the pre-match press conference.
- 05:07 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: Ponting predicts winnerRicky Ponting has backed his former team to emerge victorious in the third Test against India at Brisbane, despite recent losses to India and West Indies at the venue. "It is really hard to say what to expect after the way the first two games have gone. I mean, they have been complete blowouts either way, so you do not really know what to expect. I have got a feeling it will be a bit more of an even contest than the first couple of games. I still think Australia will win," he added.
- 05:05 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: Focus on Rohit SharmaA lot of eyes will on Rohit Sharma and where he comes out to bat. The India skipper has not been in the best of forms lately and confusion remains over whether he will continue in his role as the No. 6 batter or he will be opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal. A change for him will also mean that KL Rahul will have to bat in the middle order.
- 04:57 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to the live coverage of the third Test match between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. The series is placed splendidly at 1-1 with both teams showing great promise in the first two matches and this game can turn out to be the one that can decide how this series goes forward.