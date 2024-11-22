India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE Streaming and Live Telecast: The first of five Test matches between India and Australia gets underway in Perth, with Jasprit Bumrah leading India in Rohit Sharma's absence. The series is crucial for both nations, as it would heavily impact whether either nation make the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle final. India will be hoping to bounce back from their embarrassing 0-3 home series defeat suffered at the hands of New Zealand. India are set to go in with three frontline pacers for the match, and are expected to hand all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy his Test debut. On the other hand, Nathan McSweeney will make his debut for Australia, having been selected as their new opener.

Here are the details for India vs Australia LIVE Streaming 1st Test Live Telecast: Check Where and How To Watch

When will the India vs Australia 1st Test match, Border-Gavaskar Trophy take place?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match, Border-Gavaskar Trophy will take place from November 22 to November 26 (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia 1st Test match, Border-Gavaskar Trophy be held?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match, Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be held at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

What time will play start in the India vs Australia 1st Test match, Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Play in the India vs Australia 1st Test match, Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start at 7:50 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia 1st Test match, Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match, Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be televised live on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st Test match, Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match, Border-Gavaskar Trophy will live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

