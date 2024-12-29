Virat Kohli has copped a fair bit of criticism in recent weeks due to his patchy form amidst a crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. However, in a superlative compliment, former Australia opener and current Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coach Justin Langer has stated that he would pick Virat Kohli over any other batter in the history of cricket if he needed to pick someone to bat for his life. Yes, even ahead of icons like Sachin Tendulkar or Brian Lara.

Speaking on commentary during Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Langer praised Kohli to the moon.

"There were a few raised eyebrows, but he (Virat Kohli) is actually the best player I have ever seen. It was one of the privileges of my life to play against Sachin Tendulkar, with Ricky Ponting and against Brian Lara. If I had my last rupee or my last dollar, I would pay to watch Brian Lara bat. But if I had my life and last dollar on the line, I would have Virat Kohli batting for me," Langer said.

Langer explained why he felt Kohli is the most complete cricketer ever.

"The reason why I say that is not because of his expansive shots, cover drives or hook shots. But because of the way he watches the ball, running between the wickets, his fielding, his gladiatorial style of leadership. His elite fitness level," Langer said.

"His numbers speak for themselves. You can never argue with data. Those are why he is the best player I have ever seen," Langer added.

Kohli has endured an inconsistent Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. He scored a brilliant hundred at Perth in the first Test, albeit amidst good batting conditions, but has failed to contribute well in any other innings.

In the fourth Test, he stitched a century-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, before a mix-up saw Jaiswal get run out. Moments later, Kohli himself got out to his age-old weakness outside the off-stump.