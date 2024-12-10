Two versions of the same episode, as India's Mohammed Siraj passionately stood his stance on the altercation he had with Australia's Travis Head on Day 2 of the Adelaide Test. Head claimed that he said 'well bowled' to Siraj after being bowled but the India pacer suggested that no such comment was made from the Australian. Matthew Hayden, one of the greatest Australian batters to play the game, has now shared his opinion on the matter, saying he was able to do lip-reading during the Siraj vs Head altercation.

Hayden, taking the side of the Australia star, claimed that Head indeed said 'well bowled', though Siraj might not have interpreted it correctly in the heat of the moment.

"There is no need to take further action on that. It was an incident that neither party really enjoyed. I don't think the cricket public enjoys that sort of reaction. He has bowled a wonderful ball, let's not forget that. An innings that was absolutely superb, it was a really significant moment. The removal of Travis Head," said Hayden while doing commentary for Star Sports on the Day 3 day-night Test.

"He said 'well bowled'. I could lip-read. But I suppose, in the heat of the battle there is going always going to be misinterpretation. But the point is my opinion, all is fair in love and war when it comes to the actual removal of the batter," Hayden stressed.

The two cricketers have since buried the hatchet and resolved the misunderstandings that cropped up between them. Siraj and Head were seen exchanging a hug after the conclusion of the match in Adelaide. The two also had a brief conversation on the field on Day 3 of the match.

ICC, however, didn't let the incident go unpunished and decided to issue a penalty.

As for the pink-ball contest, Australia humbled India by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1.