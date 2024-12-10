Former Zimbabwe fast bowler Henry Olonga is someone remembered fondly by Indians, for he was the victim of a Sachin Tendulkar rampage in 1998. Playing the final of a triangular series between India, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, Tendulkar smashed 124 off 92 balls, taking Olonga to the cleaners. Over 25 years later, however, Olonga's life has taken an unprecedented turn. In 2019, Olonga went viral as he wowed judges in 'The Voice Australia' singing competition. Now, Olonga is a part-time painter for social causes, and was present during the second Test between India and Australia at Adelaide.

Olonga has lived Down Under since 2015, and now plies his trade as a painter, casual coach and even as an umpire.

"I love Australia. I am married to an Australian wife and I have got two children," Olonga told Sportstar.

Speaking on his foray into the world of art, Olonga said, "I always had that soft side and I never saw it as different or odd. I always liked variety. I get bored doing one thing."

Olonga was present at the Adelaide Oval during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He had been seen painting a cricket stadium.

Olonga last played for Zimbabwe in the 2003 ODI World Cup, after which his stance on political atrocities in Zimbabwe led to his departure from the team.

Although not actively involved with cricket, Olonga still keeps up with the game, and is particularly fond of India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, even reserving a high compliment for the 31-year-old.

Advertisement

"(Jasprit) Bumrah is the best bowler, has got a bit of hyper-extension, which gives him a crack. He reminds me of Wasim (Akram) of the short run-up."

Mugabe also reminisced about Tendulkar's rampage against Zimbabwe, as India won the triangular series.

"Everyone remembers because it is on YouTube. I got him (Tendulkar) out and then in the final, he went crazy, I went for plenty of runs (6-0-50-0) and he smashed it," Olonga said.