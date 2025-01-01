Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is seemingly at crossroads with the BCCI when it comes to the selection of the team and the strategy with which the team plays. In an explosive report, it has been revealed that Gambhir was furious with the way his side played as they slumped to defeat on Day 5 of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne. The report also states that Gambhir has batted hard for the re-inclusion of Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara for the Australia tour.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the atmosphere within the Indian dressing room has been divided for some time now, with unrest being caused over team selection as well.

The report states that Gambhir had requested the selection of Pujara on multiple occasions ahead of the first Test against Australia in Perth. However, his request was ignored by the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar. Even after India had won the Perth Test, Gambhir was reportedly asking for Pujara's inclusion.

Pujara is a veteran of 103 Test matches at an average of 43.60 - and played a starring role in India's previous two series victories in Australia - but hasn't represented India since the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2023.

India's struggles with the top order have been evident in the ongoing series. Prior to the series, Australia bowler Josh Hazlewood had breathed a sigh of relief that Pujara wasn't in the squad.

More issues have also surrounded Gambhir's tenure. The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor has reportedly not seen eye-to-eye with the selectors and captain when it comes to deciding the playing XI for the Australia series. In particular, Gambhir's decision to go with Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar were reportedly not unanimous within the Indian dressing room.

Gambhir has also reportedly expressed frustration in the way the players have failed to execute plans on the field.