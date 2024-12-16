Virat Kohli's repeated failures while handling the offside-off deliveries have put Team India's support staff in the line of fire too. While Gautam Gambhir is the team's head coach, he does have support from the likes of Ryan Ten Doeschate, Abhishek Nayar and Morne Morkel for different roles. However, it still isn't defined who India's batting coach is. As Kohli was dismissed chasing an outside-off delivery again, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar put the 'batting coach' in the line of fire.

"I guess the time has come to scrutinise the role of a batting coach in the Indian team. Why major technical issues have remained unresolved for so long with certain Indian batters," Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

I guess the time has come to scrutinise the role of a batting coach in the Indian team. Why major technical issues have remained unresolved for so long with certain Indian batters. @BCCI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 16, 2024

Even fans in the comments section questioned who India's batting coach is, wondering whether the role is being fulfilled by Gambhir or Nayar.

Indian batters continued to live through the nightmares inflicted in Adelaide, with Starc being the driving force of the Australian pace attack.

His first victim of the day was Yashasvi Jaiswal, a player he has developed a rivalry with since the Perth Test. The young Indian southpaw managed to avoid a golden duck by edging the ball to the boundary, but Starc retaliated by swinging the ball and using the scrambled seam delivery to its effective use.

He picked up Jaiswal's wicket on his second ball of the match after the Indian chipped it away straight into Mitchell Marsh's hands. Shubman Gill (1) was next to return cheaply after he edged it away to Marsh, who took a flight and snaffled it with both hands.

Virat Kohli (3) soon joined the company of the duo after being tempted by Hazlewood to chase the outside off delivery and edge it away towards the wicketkeeper.

With ANI Inputs