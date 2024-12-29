Former Australia batter Mark Waugh and Mike Hussey had contrasting takes on India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's shot selection, which led to his dismissal on Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing-Day Test. Pant's innings of 28 ended when he over-balanced while attempting a ramp shot off Scott Boland's delivery, only to be caught by Nathan Lyon at third man. It was a big moment in the match as Pant and Ravindra Jadeja had put on a decent partnership following India's late collapse on Day 2.

Pant was criticised for his shot selection by fans and experts, including Australia great Waugh, who questioned his approach especially with his team in a precarious position.

"That's an awful shot when his team needed him to make an innings. I get it he's an aggressive player and I want to see him be aggressive but you've still got to have some boundaries with the shots you play. There's got to be a level of restraint and percentages in your favour and that shot falling down," the former Australia batter said on Fox Sports.

On the contrary, Hussey sympathised with Pant over his shot selection and argued that he won't change the way how the aggressive batter's approaches his innings.

It is a difficult situation because it's not a great shot and it's not a great look, especially for an Indian team looking to fight hard. But you don't want to put doubt in his mind, he's at his best when he's clear and free and playing his natural way. I'd be disappointed with the shot, I'm sure he'd be disappointed with the shot but I don't want him to change the way he plays," Hussey replied.

Waugh, however, sledged Hussey by reminding him that: "That's why you're not head coach, just assistant coach".

"It's a hard one though isn't it because that's the way he likes to play, he likes to play these crazy shots and if you start putting too much doubt in his mind then it might just confuse him more. It is a poor shot, don't get me wrong," Hussey added.