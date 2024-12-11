Star India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been hit hard in the latest ICC Test ranking for batters. In the aftermath of India's humiliating 10-wicket loss to Australia in the Adelaide pink-ball Test last week, Kohli and Rohit endured massive drops after the latest update on Wednesday. While Kohli dropped six spots to the 20th spot, Rohit is out of the top 30 as he currently sits on the 31st spot after losing five places. Kohli, who seemed to regain his mojo after slamming his 30th century in the Perth Test, looked out of colour in Adelaide, managing scores of 7 and 11 last week.

Rohit, on the other hand, dropped down to no. 6 in the batting order. However, he managed just nine across both the innings in Adelaide. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant are the only Indians currently ranked inside the top 10.

While Jaiswal is 4th, Pant dropped three places and currently holds the 9th spot. Behind them, Shubman Gill is the next best ranked Indian, with the youngster currently 17.

In a huge development, Harry Brook overtook Joe Root to snatch the top spot on the latest ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings.

"A changing of the guard at the top of the Test batter rankings, while stars from Australia and South Africa make big gains on the updated list," ICC stated in a statement.

Joe Root's reign as the best player in the world came to an end as rising England star Harry Brook confirmed his climb to the top by claiming the No.1 spot for the first time on the latest ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings.

Brook overtakes Root to snatch the premier Test batter ranking on the back of his eighth Test century against New Zealand in Wellington last week, with the England right-hander now holding on to a narrow one-point advantage over his more experienced teammate at the top of the rankings list.

The rise of Brook to a total of 898 rating points is just one more than Root's current haul of 897 and sees the 25-year-old join India great Sachin Tendulkar with the equal 34th highest rating of all time for Test batters.

Root has held top spot since he leapfrogged former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in July this year and has been in the premier position a total of nine times over his glittering career.

(With ANI Inputs)