India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah ran through the Australian top order in the final session of Day 1 of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. After India made only 150 with the bat, Bumrah led the bowling effort from the front. The 30-year-old first dismissed debutant opener Nathan McSweeney. Two overs later, he got Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith out on back-to-back deliveries. Later in the session, Bumrah again came back to dismiss opposite skipper Pat Cummins. Such was Bumrah's magnificence that many on social media were left in awe yet again.

"OK. With a lot of respect to a lot of great fast bowlers - I think Jasprit Bumrah is the best since Malcolm Marshall and I do not say this lightly," said one user on X.

"There's Jasprit Bumrah, then there is daylight, then there's everyone else," tweeted another account.

OK . with a lot of respect to a lot of great fast bowlers - i think Jasprit Bumrah is the best since Malcolm Marshall and i do not say this lightly — Tony Steele (@tds122) November 22, 2024

No one comes close,

Bumrah is class apart pic.twitter.com/2lo7jdDtK8 — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) November 22, 2024

Bumrah proved why he is widely regarded as the best bowler in the world. Debutant McSweeney was dismissed for 10 runs. Khawaja followed suit having made eight runs, while Steve Smith was caught LBW first ball.

Bumrah's early havoc ensured that Australia never really got on with their innings. Later, when Bumrah came back and got Cummins, Australia were left at 59/7. They eventually ended the day on 67.

"Bumrah is now the most analysed player in cricket in current times. And yet, batters are no closer to figuring out the best way to play him," tweeted reputed sports journalist Harsha Bhogle.

Bumrah is now the most analysed player in cricket in current times. And yet, batters are no closer to figuring out the best way to play him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 22, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah has 177 wickets at an average of 20.17. Just one bowler in the 147 years history of Test cricket has more wickets than him at a better average.



16.43 Sydney Barnes

20.17 Jasprit Bumrah — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 22, 2024

Look I know Australia has been hosting Test cricket for nearly 150 years, but Jasprit Bumrah has to be in the top 3 best fast bowlers to ever visit this country & to have the stranglehold he's had on them tour after tour #AusvInd — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 22, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah plays for my country. It's an honour, arrogance, privilege and flex. pic.twitter.com/viBsi2fpAm — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 22, 2024

Bumrah ended the day with figures of 4/17 in 10 overs. Mohammed Siraj chipped in with two wickets, while Harshit Rana picked up his maiden Test scalp.

After India had made only 150 in the first innings - largely thanks to a knock of 41 by debutant Nitish Reddy - the onus was on Bumrah to step up and lead India to a few wickets before the end of day's play. But Team India wouldn't have imagined they'd be quite so good with the ball even in their wildest dreams.