Australia captain Pat Cummins experienced a rather wholesome moment after winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. Having celebrated a 3-1 series win over India, which helped Australia reclaim the trophy for the first time since 2014/15, Cummins was in the press conference, when he was interrupted. The interruption was caused by none other than Cummins' own son, Albon, prompting a smile from the Australian skipper and a reply back to his son. The heartwarming moment was caught on camera by reporters present at the press conference.

While Cummins was waxing lyrical about debutant all-rounder Beau Webster's impressive showing with both bat and ball in the fifth Test, a call of "Dada" came from his son.

Cummins instantly had a smile on his face, and chose to pause his answer, telling his son, "I'm here".

Watch: Pat Cummins gets interrupted by his son mid-answer

Pat Cummins' son Albie made an adorable interruption to his post-play press conference. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/COUx4tTJBp — CODE Cricket (@codecricketau) January 5, 2025

The Australian skipper then went on to praise Beau Webster again.

"Beau was huge in this Test. He's one of those quintessential all-rounders, who you feel will contribute in every facet of the game, and he proved that in this Test match," said Cummins on Webster.

Making his long-awaited Test debut at the age of 31 in place of the out-of-form Mitchell Marsh, Webster made an impression straight away. The all-rounder - who stands at 2m tall - top-scored for his side in the first innings with a fifty (57) on debut.

Webster then chipped in with the ball as well during India's second innings. Having bowled economically on Day 1, Webster picked up the wicket of Shubman Gill on Day 2.

He then rounded off a phenomenal debut Test by staying unbeaten on 39 off just 34 balls, as Australia clinched the match, chasing down a score of 162.

With regular all-rounder Cameron Green still injured and Mitchell Marsh off-colour, Webster may have just cemented his spot for Australia's playing XI come the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against South Africa in June.