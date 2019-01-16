 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli Will Score 100 International Centuries If He Remains Fit, Says Mohammad Azharuddin

Updated: 16 January 2019 12:42 IST

Virat Kohli scored his 39th ODI century during the second ODI vs Australia in Adelaide.

Virat Kohli Will Score 100 International Centuries If He Remains Fit, Says Mohammad Azharuddin
Virat Kohli helped India clinch the 2nd ODI in Adelaide. © Twitter/BCCI

Virat Kohli is the talking point in most cricketing circles. And there's no denying that he's getting better with each passing day. And former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has somewhat increased his expectations from Virat Kohli, who scored his 39th ODI century during the 2nd ODI in Adelaide, which India won by six wickets. Speaking to Aaj Tak, Mohammad Azharuddin said, "Virat Kohli's consistency level has been achieved by very few people. And I believe if he's fit, and if there's no injury, he can reach 100 hundreds. His consistency level is better than most players around the world."

And not just Kohli, MS Dhoni also seemed to be in the pink of form, where he smashed the winning run in typical Dhoni fashion to take India home. Kohli, after the match, praised MS Dhoni's effort, and said, "There is no doubt that he should be a part of this team. Tonight was MS classic. He calculates the game so well. He takes the game till the end, when only he knows what's going on in his mind, and he backs himself to hit those big shots at the end."

By winning the 2nd ODI in Adelaide, India levelled the series 1-1, with the third and final ODI in Melbourne ready to decide the series. India had lost the first ODI by 34 runs, where Rohit Sharma had scored a century in a losing cause.

 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Mohammad Azharuddin Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock for India in the 2nd ODI
  • Virat Kohli scored his 39th ODI century vs Australia in Adelaide
  • Mohd Azharuddin praised Virat Kohli's consistency levels
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Debuts On "Chahal TV," Calls It His "Career
Virat Kohli Debuts On "Chahal TV," Calls It His "Career's Biggest Honour" - Watch
Dinesh Karthik Opens Up About His Role In The Team After Adelaide Cameo
Dinesh Karthik Opens Up About His Role In The Team After Adelaide Cameo
2nd ODI: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Hail India
2nd ODI: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Hail India's Series-Levelling Win
"MS Classic" Is How Virat Kohli Describes Dhoni
"MS Classic" Is How Virat Kohli Describes Dhoni's Match-Winning Adelaide Knock
2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Steer India To Series-Levelling Win Against Australia
2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Steer India To Series-Levelling Win Against Australia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.