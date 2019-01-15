 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli Lauds "Classic" MS Dhoni After India's Thrilling Win In Adelaide

Updated: 15 January 2019 18:44 IST

Virat Kohli smashed a century and MS Dhoni scored a fifty as India defeated Australia by six wickets to level the ODI series 1-1.

Virat Kohli Lauds "Classic" MS Dhoni After India
MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 55 off 54 balls in Adelaide. © Twitter

Even though Virat Kohli's century laid the foundations India's victory, MS Dhoni played equally important and propelled India to a six-wicket win in the second One-Day International (ODI) against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. Winning the last-over thriller, helped India level the three-match series 1-1 as Australia had won the opening match in Sydney on Saturday. Heaping praise on India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli said it was an "MS classic" in Adelaide, adding that the 37-year-old remains an integral part of the ODI team ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019.

"There is no doubt that he shouldn't be a part of this team. Tonight was MS classic. He calculates the game so well. He takes the game till the end, when only he knows what's going on in his mind, and he backs himself to hit those big shots at the end," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli could not take his team home this time but Dhoni (55*) and Dinesh Karthik (25*) rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 57-run stand, helping India chase down a target of 299 with four balls to spare.

"You look for little moments to pump you up, get into the zone, and that's what I was trying to do. I tried to stay as aware as possible in recognising the moment to strike.

"I thought those 2-3 overs were the moment, to bring the gap between runs and balls down. When it comes off it looks good. It was a really tough day.

"My pants are white with the sweat, the salts coming out. MS was tired as well, fielding for 50 overs and batting as well, it was tough." 

Kohli was also all praise for seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his crucial blows at the death. 

"We wanted to try and restrict them in the end. I thought they were going to get away from us when Maxy (Glenn Maxwell) and Shaun (Marsh) were in. Getting them in two balls was brilliant. I thought 298 was par on that wicket, with the start they had.

"Bhuvi was outstanding to pull things back for us. Vijay Shankar is in the squad, he's an all-rounder, so that gives us an option to play around with - but we'll see how we go. But backing five bowlers and seeing it come off is pleasing as a captain." 

Australia rode Shaun Marsh's century to post a challenging target after winning the first ODI. But India's batting might proved too good for the home bowlers. Skipper Aaron Finch acknowledged that.

"When you come up like a batting side against India, you know you have to get wickets regularly, and we ran into that man Dhoni as well. Credit to India, they played well. 

"What we've been working towards is some real solid performances through the middle overs. I'm responsible for the Powerplays, and I've not been coming off. It's a matter of time, I think. 

"It's not easy when you're not getting runs, but captaincy is separate from personal performance, and you have to be consistent with your actions," Finch said.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 2nd ODI
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli scored his 39th ODI century in India's thrilling win
  • MS Dhoni contributed with an unbeaten half-century
  • India levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1 in Adelaide
Related Articles
2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Steer India To Series-Levelling Win Against Australia
2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Steer India To Series-Levelling Win Against Australia
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Says Not Playing Regularly Can Impact Rhythm
India vs Australia: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Says Not Playing Regularly Can Impact Rhythm
India vs Australia, Preview 2nd ODI: India Look To Get Even With Australia In Spite Of MS Dhoni Concern
India vs Australia, Preview 2nd ODI: India Look To Get Even With Australia In Spite Of MS Dhoni Concern
Virat Kohli Sweats It Out In The Adelaide Nets Ahead Of Second ODI. Watch
Virat Kohli Sweats It Out In The Adelaide Nets Ahead Of Second ODI. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.