Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Updated: 05 January 2019 04:47 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia: Australia were 24 for no loss at stumps on Day 2.

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 3: Australia Trail India By 598 Runs
India vs Australia Live Score: Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 5 at stumps on Day 2. © AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant scored centuries as India took control on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test in Sydney on Friday. Riding on a mammoth 193-run knock from Pujara and a sparkling 159 not out from wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant India declared their first innings on 622 for seven. The sublime knocks from both batsmen also helped the India team register their second highest team total on Australian soil -- highest team total for India, 705/7 declared, at the same venue, in 2004. At stumps, Australia were 24 without any loss with new opener Usman Khawaja (5) and Marcus Harris (19) successfully negotiating the tricky 10-over period for the home team. Pujara, who missed out on a double hundred, produced another masterclass on the second day to guide India towards a towering total in the first innings. After Pujara's dismissal, Pant along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (81) posted a record 204-run partnership for the seventh wicket at the Sydney Cricket Ground, guiding India to 622 for seven. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates between India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 3, straight from Sydney Cricket Ground.

Nathan Lyon (4-178 off 57.2 overs) was the highest wicket-taker for the home team in the first innings. India currently lead the series 2-1 after winning the opening clash in Adelaide and the third in Melbourne. Australia claimed victory in Perth. Calm and collected number three Pujara started the day 130 not out and picked up where he left off. He drove his second ball through the covers for three before once again dropping anchor, blocking and targeting only loose balls.

Throughout his knock, he hardly played a false stroke in a demonstration of "old-school" Test batting, soaking up the pressure and counter-attacking when he saw an opportunity. Pujara brought up his 150 with a boundary and seemed destined for his fourth Test 200 before attempting to whip Lyon down the leg side. Instead, he lobbed the ball back into the spinner's hands.At the other end chirpy wicketkeeper-batsman Pant plundered only his second Test century as he piled more pressure on a wilting Australian attack. The 21-year-old left-hander, in only his ninth Test, smashed eight boundaries in his ton and quickly passed his previous Test high of 114, made at The Oval against England last year, swinging his bat as he grew in confidence.

