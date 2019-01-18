Yuzvendra Chahal Bags Second Five-Wicket Haul, Records Best Figures For An Indian At Melbourne Cricket Ground

Yuzvendra Chahal (6/42) ran through the Australian middle and lower-order batting line-up to bag his second five-wicket haul during the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The wrist-spinner Yuzvebdra Chahal also recorded the best figures by an Indian bowler at the MCG. Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar had earlier recorded the identical figures of six for 42 in 2004 against Australia. The 28-year-old also recorded the best bowling figures in ODIs along with Agarkar in Australia. His heroics with the ball also helped the visiting India to bundle Australia to 230 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal had scalped the wickets of Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Adam Zampa in the match.