Rishabh Pant Pokes Fun At Yuzvendra Chahal After Rohit Sharma's Babysitting Offer

Rishabh Pant's babysitting skills seems to be gaining legendary status among cricketers. After 'babysitting' Tim Paine's children in Australia, Indian batting star Rohit Sharma on Wednesday invited Pant to babysit his daughter Samaira . Pant was quick to reply to Rohit's tweet and said that he would be "more than happy" to do so but the Indian wicketkeeper didn't stop there. The 21-year-old decided to have some fun at the expense of teammate Yuzvendra Chahal with a sly dig at the right-arm leg spinner.

Replying to Pant's "Good morning" tweet, Rohit told his India teammate that he was in need of a "good babysitter right now".

Morning buddy. Heard your a good baby sitter, need one right now. Ritika will be quite happy@RishabPant777 https://t.co/JkGWTYpnBk — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 9, 2019

Pant accepted the offer but roped Chahal in to the conversation with a hilarious dig.

@ImRo45 Hahhaa.. Bhaiya @yuzi_chahal not doing his job properly? More than happy to babysit SamairaCongratulations @ritssajdeh — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) January 9, 2019

Rohit, who was with the Indian team on the tour of Australia, missed the fourth Test in Sydney and flew back to Mumbai to be with his wife Ritika and newborn daughter.

On Sunday, Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh revealed their daughter's name in a social media post from the India cricketer.

I spent last night

On the last flight to you

Took a whole day up

Trying to get way up



Baby Samairahttps://t.co/xR2fjlvwOr This video never fails to give me goosebumps @adamlevine pic.twitter.com/XPNtfwS4qX — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 6, 2019

While Rohit was enjoying some down time with his wife and daughter Samaira in Mumbai, Pant was busy enjoying some laughs in Australia.

In an Instagram story, Tim Paine's wife Bonnie called Rishabh Pant the "best babysitter".

Great stuff here from Tim Paine on the new family babysitter and the banter out in the middle! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/faCM6EQHLT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 2, 2019

Pant was seen posing with the two kids of Bonnie and Tim Paine. This development was the result of a cheeky exchange between Pant and Paine during the Melbourne Test, where the Australian captain had invited him to babysit his children.