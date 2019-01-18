 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia, Live Score 3rd ODI: India Opt To Bowl In Series-Decider

Updated: 18 January 2019 07:34 IST

Live Score: India vs Australia 3rd ODI: India displayed an all-round performance in the 2nd ODI.

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 3rd ODI: India registered victory in the second ODI. © Facebook

With the three-match ODI rubber tantalisingly poised at 1-1, the task is cut out for both India and Australia to pull up their socks in the series decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. India bounced back from the 34-run loss in the series opener at Sydney, with another Virat Kohli masterclass century combined with his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's vintage finish to pull off a 6-wicket win at Adelaide. Going into the final ODI, India will be aiming to take the winning momentum and end the ongoing tour Down Under without losing a series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The Virat Kohli-led side started their tour with a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series that ended in a 1-1 draw, followed by a historic first-ever 2-1 Test series win for India on Australian soil. In the crucial series decider at the MCG, India will once again hope for their in-form top order, comprising Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Kohli to score the bulk of the runs.

With Dhoni marshalling the less-tested middle-order, and Kedar Jadhav still warming the bench, both Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik will aim to get some runs if they are to stay in contention for a berth in the 2019 World Cup squad.

While the bowling department led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar has impressed in both the games, with pacer Mohammed Shami and the spin duo of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja providing good support, India's main point of concern will be the fifth bowler in the absence of suspended all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The Men-in-Blue tried left-armer Khaleel Ahmed in the first ODI before handing a debut to Mohammed Siraj in the second, but neither could make an impact.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live

  • 1st Innings
Yayyyy!!!!! The drizzle is abated and we have a start on time! It is heavily overcast and the predictions are there for a start-stop day and trust us, there is nothing worse than that. Australia vs India. A series decider. Rain has no part in it. Not even a bit. Hello and a wet welcome to the third and final ODI at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket Australia vs India, 3rd ODI
