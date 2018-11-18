Rohit Sharma will be a key player for the Indian cricket team in all three formats of the game in the series Down Under. With Rohit Sharma's return in the longest format of the game, the tourists have been handed a huge boost for the forthcoming overseas series under testing conditions. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, premier Australian all-rouder Glenn Maxwell, in an interview to directhit.com.au said that the 31-year-old makes batting look effortless. He also said that Rohit has got the highest score of 264 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and "you can't stop him."

Rohit averages over 47 in the 50-over format and Maxwell says what makes the Indian cricketer so good is the way he times the ball. He also said the Mumbai batsman is good against both pace and spin and he hits the ball miles whenever he wants to.

Against Australia at their home venue, Rohit averages 57.50 in ODIs, 28.83 in Tests and 30.20 in the shortest format game. He had also notched up an unbeaten 171 at Perth in the 50-over format on January 12, 2016.

India will begin their campaign in Australia with the first of three match T20I starting at The Gabba in Brisbane on November 21.

The visitors will later take on Australia in four-match Test series with their tour ending with the third and final ODI on January 18, 2018.