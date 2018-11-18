 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Watch: "You Can't Stop Rohit Sharma," Says Star Australian Cricketer

Updated: 18 November 2018 11:12 IST

Rohit Sharma had scored an unbeaten 171 against Australia in an ODI in Perth, back in 2016.

Rohit Sharma will be a key player for the Indian cricket team. © AFP

Rohit Sharma will be a key player for the Indian cricket team in all three formats of the game in the series Down Under. With Rohit Sharma's return in the longest format of the game, the tourists have been handed a huge boost for the forthcoming overseas series under testing conditions. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, premier Australian all-rouder Glenn Maxwell, in an interview to directhit.com.au said that the 31-year-old makes batting look effortless. He also said that Rohit has got the highest score of 264 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and "you can't stop him."

Rohit averages over 47 in the 50-over format and Maxwell says what makes the Indian cricketer so good is the way he times the ball. He also said the Mumbai batsman is good against both pace and spin and he hits the ball miles whenever he wants to.

Against Australia at their home venue, Rohit averages 57.50 in ODIs, 28.83 in Tests and 30.20 in the shortest format game. He had also notched up an unbeaten 171 at Perth in the 50-over format on January 12, 2016.

India will begin their campaign in Australia with the first of three match T20I starting at The Gabba in Brisbane on November 21.

The visitors will later take on Australia in four-match Test series with their tour ending with the third and final ODI on January 18, 2018.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Rohit Sharma Cricket
