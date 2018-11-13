 
Rohit Sharma Asks Shah Rukh Khan To Perform Live At Eden Gardens

Updated: 13 November 2018 16:07 IST

Rohit Sharma averages 33.43 from 87 matches in the shortest format of the game.

© AFP

Rohit-Sharma led Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning the title thrice while Bollywood superstar co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the league twice. Rohit Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan were recently found engaged in a conversation on Twitter after the Bollywood star celebrated 25 years of his movie Baazigar through a video post. Rohit Sharma said that Baazigar was one of his most favourite movies.

Shah Rukh Khan in response said, "Next time will do Kaali Kaali Aankhen for you live at the IPL my friend. Keep healthy. Love to u."

Rohit however wanted the performance to take place at KKR's home ground and said that, "@iamsrk I'm going to hold you to that and at Eden Gardens so I can add that to my list of memories there."

The Eden Gardens has been one of the happy hunting grounds for Rohit. He had notched up his highest One-day International (ODI) score of 264 runs at the same venue against Sri Lanka in 2014.

The Mumbai Indians had clinched the IPL title in the year -- 2013, 2015, 2017 while Kolkata Knight Riders won it in 2012 and 2014.

Rohit averages 33.43 from 87 matches in the shortest format of the game. He has four centuries and 15 half-centuries with the highest score of 118 in this format.

Rohit will be next seen in action during the away tour to Australia, slated to get underway from November 21.

