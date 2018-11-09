 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Extends Best Wishes To Women's Cricket Team For World T20 Campaign

Updated: 09 November 2018 16:11 IST

India have never won the World T20 in their previous five attempts.

Rohit Sharma Extends Best Wishes To Women
Rohit Sharma wished the Indian women's cricket team all the very best for the World T20. © Twitter

The Indian women's cricket team are all set to begin their ICC World T20 campaign at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday. Ahead of their tournament opener against New Zealand, India cricketer Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to wish the team all the very best. Rohit Sharma said that he is optimistic of the women's team performance and is sure that the team will bring glory to the country. Captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, India will be aiming to emerge from the shadows of a winless past and lift their maiden T20 title.

India have never won the World T20 in their previous five attempts with their best result coming in 2009 and 2010 where they made a semifinal appearance. India have failed to go past the group stage in the previous three editions and they will have to play well consistently to advance to the knock-outs.

India had come agonisingly close to lifting the ICC Women's world cup for the first time, however, nerves got the better of them and lost the final to England.

Harmanpreet and recently-appointed coach Ramesh Powar have insisted that the team has learnt from that final loss and the presence of youngsters make the squad "fearless".

In the lead-up to the World T20, India have hit good form, beating hosts Sri Lanka before blanking Australia A at home.

After the opener against New Zealand, India will face Pakistan on November 11, Ireland on November 15 and three-time champions Australia on November 17.

India squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Arundathi Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

Comments
Topics : India Women Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma wished the Indian women's cricket team all the very best
  • India begin their Women's World T20 campaign against New Zealand
  • India have never won the World T20 in their previous five attempts
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Women
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Women's World T20: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Women
Women's World T20, Preview: India Aim For Winning Start Against New Zealand In Tournament Opener
Smriti Mandhana Says Team India
Smriti Mandhana Says Team India's Goal Is To Win The Women's T20 World Cup
Smriti Mandhana Shines As India Beat World T20 Champions Windies In Practice Match
Smriti Mandhana Shines As India Beat World T20 Champions Windies In Practice Match
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Show Their Dance Moves Ahead Of ICC Women
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Show Their Dance Moves Ahead Of ICC Women's World T20
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.