India registered an emphatic 137-run win in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series on Sunday. With this, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and will aim for a first-ever Test series win Down Under in the fourth Test in Sydney, starting January 3, 2019. Virat Kohli, who scored an impressive 82-run knock in the first innings, was left impassioned by the memorable win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"What a win!! Proud to be part of this unit. Onto Sydney now. Jai hind," Virat Kohli said on Twitter, along with a few pictures from the team celebration.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was also in awe of the number one-ranked Test team. Praising India for team effort, Tendulkar acknowledged Jasprit Bumrah's heroics in Melbourne.

"Incredible effort by #TeamIndia to take a 2-1 lead, especially @Jaspritbumrah93 who has played an instrumental role in this win. He has gone from strength to strength in all formats of the game. Definitely one of the best in the world today," Tendulkar tweeted.

Bumrah claimed nine wickets in two innings of the Test and accumulated 48 wickets in his debut Test year to become the highest wicket-taking bowler.

India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 63 (not out) in the first innings, said the Melbourne triumph will be remembered for a long time.

"Great win here for the Team. Special effort by the lads, the one that will remembered for a long time," Rohit tweeted.

This was for the second time that India won two matches of a Test series in Australia. They earlier won two Tests in 1978. India has never won a Test series Down Under and former India opener Virender Sehwag believes that they now have the best chance to create history.

"Memorable win for #TeamIndia at the MCG. Great team effort and now we have an opportunity to create history at Sydney. Congratulations to each and every member of the team and to our domestic cricket where our cricketers enhance their skills," Sehwag congratulated the Indian team on Twitter.

In the backdrop of India's year-ending win, pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma claimed 134 wickets collectively on away tours to break a 34-year-old record. West Indies trio of Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Joel Garner held the record for so many years with 130 wickets that they collectively claimed in away tours in 1984.

Shami expressed amazement over the rare feat, saying: "The pace triplet at The G. This was such a historic Test. Proud feeling to be a part of this group. Record-breaking 130+ wickets in 2018."

Bumrah claimed 48 wickets on away tours in 2018, while Shami and Ishant chipped in with 46 and 40 wickets respectively.