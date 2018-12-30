"We Are Not Going To Stop Here": Virat Kohli Eyes Historic Test Series Win In Australia

Virat Kohli and his team concluded the year with a comprehensive 137-run win in the Boxing Day Test , third of the four-Test series, against Australia in Melbourne on Sunday. With this, number one-ranked Indian Test team retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and went 2-1 up against Australia with a Test to spare. For the first time, India have won two matches in a Test series Down Under. However, the MCG triumph doesn't make Virat Kohli stop as he has aimed bigger for the fourth Test, which will be player in Sydney from January 3, 2019.

"We are not going to stop here. This will give us more confidence and we play more positively in Sydney. We want to win last Test match as well, if an opportunity comes our way. We don't want to be complacent," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

After opting to bat, India posted 443/7 (declared) on a pitch, that didn't assist bowlers at all in first two days. The visitors then bowled out Australia for paltry 151 runs with a lead of 292 runs.

With the chances of rain looming around on the last two days, both fans and critics expected India to enforce follow on. However, captain Kohli decided to opt for the unexpected; India refused to enforce a follow-on and started their second innings on Day 3.

Australia spearhead Pat Cummins claimed a career-best figures of 6/27 before India declared on 106/8, setting Australia a record fourth innings total to chase on a dangerous pitch.

Kohli sidelined all the criticism with the victory in Melbourne and said the pitch was "getting worse" with time.

"It's good thing that I don't read any comment. We were pretty clear that we will bat third on this pitch as pitch was only getting worse," he said.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed nine wickets at the MCG, including a career-best spell of 6/33.

Praising the fast bowler, Kohli said: "Jasprit has been brilliant for us. The three seamers have broken a record for the highest number of wickets in a calendar year. Jasprit was unlucky not top get wickets in Perth. Team management calmed him down and he won us the Test match."

Earlier in India's first innings, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara delighted with a century, while debutant Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma score a fifty each to build a strong foundation.

"Agarwal was amazing. His composure was outstanding. Pujara was outstanding too. It is all about taking pride in your roles which are given," Kohli lauded the batsmen.

"We have to play good cricket to be in the position right now. We have never been in this position and now is the time to express even more," he added.