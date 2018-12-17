 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Australian Fans Attack Virat Kohli On Twitter For Verbal Battle With Tim Paine. Watch Video

Updated: 17 December 2018 13:30 IST

Virat Kohli and Tim Paine have been at odds for a while now in the Perth Test.

Australian Fans Attack Virat Kohli On Twitter For Verbal Battle With Tim Paine. Watch Video
Virat Kohli and Tim Paine were involved in a war of words on Day 4 of the 2nd Test. © Twitter

Virat Kohli came under fire from Australian fans on Twitter after the Indian skipper was seen exchanging a few pleasantries with his Australian counterpart Tim Paine in the morning session on Day 4 of the second Test in Perth on Monday. The two captains had clashed on Sunday as well with Paine calling Kohli a "big head" after a jibe from the Indian star. On Day 4, the duo clashed again with on-field Chris Gaffaney needing to intervene to cool down the two captains.

A transcript of the niceties being shared between Kohli and Paine started doing the rounds on Twitter.

Australian fans took the opportunity to slam Kohli for what they deemed as aggressive on-field behaviour.

War of words aside, the battle on the field went in favour of the hosts before lunch on the penultimate day of the second Test with India failing to find a breakthrough.

At lunch on the fourth day, the home side were 190 for four in their second innings, an overall advantage of 233 runs.

However, in the post-lunch session, India came roaring back with Mohammed Shami taking his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests. Australia suffered a shocking batting collapse, losing four wickets for eight runs early in the second session.

Shami sent Paine (37), Aaron Finch (25) and Usman Khawaja (72) in quick succession with Jasprit Bumrah chipping in with the wicket of Pat Cummins (1).

A crucial 36-run stand between Josh Hazlewood (17 not out) and Mitchell Starc (14) helped Australia reach 243, despite losing their last six wickets for 51 runs.

However, at the time of writing this, Australia were still in the driver's seat, as India were struggling at 15 for 2 at tea, chasing 287 runs to win the Test.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Tim Paine Australia vs India 2018/19 Australia vs India, 2nd Test Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and Tim Paine involved in a verbal battle on Day 4
  • Virat Kohli and Tim Paine had clashed on Day 3 as well
  • Australian fans didn't take kindly to Kohli's on-field behaviour
Related Articles
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Massive Setback For India As Virat Kohli Departs For 17
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Massive Setback For India As Virat Kohli Departs For 17
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Dismissal Was Surprising For India, Says Jasprit Bumrah
"Big Head": Tim Paine Snaps Back At Virat Kohli For "2-0" Jibe. Watch Video
"Big Head": Tim Paine Snaps Back At Virat Kohli For "2-0" Jibe. Watch Video
Virat Kohli "Fortunate" To Have Current Lot Of Fast Bowlers, Says Gautam Gambhir
Virat Kohli "Fortunate" To Have Current Lot Of Fast Bowlers, Says Gautam Gambhir
2nd Test: Australia Fightback After Virat Kohli
2nd Test: Australia Fightback After Virat Kohli's Hundred On Day 3
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 11 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.