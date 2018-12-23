India vs Australia: Seven-Year-Old Archie Schiller Named Australia's 'Co-Captain' For Boxing Day Test

Cricket Australia announced on Sunday that seven-year-old Archie Schiller will lead the hosts in the iconic Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Schiller, who suffers from a rare heart condition, will be co-captain alongside Tim Paine in the third Test against India starting on Wednesday. The leg-spinner, who turned seven on Saturday, from Adelaide is set to partner Nathan Lyon after his ascension to the leadership role. Schiller was named in Australia's squad for the Boxing Day Test last month.

Thanks to everyone who saw the Australian and Indian teams at BUPA Family Day today, with @MartinPakulaMP officially opening the Indian Summer Festival!



The Festival will run on the 26th and 27th of December at Yarra Park, MCG, during the first two days of the Boxing Day Test. pic.twitter.com/FZbbc24iBK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 23, 2018

He learned of his inclusion in the extended squad for the third Test via a phone call from coach Justin Langer.

Schiller, a fan of Nathan "Gary the Goat" Lyon, confidently told Langer that he can get India skipper Virat Kohli out at the MCG.

Schiller, who aspires to be a leg-spinner, trained with the Australian players in Adelaide ahead of the first Test and was given the team jersey.

"Obviously Arch has been through a really tough period and his family," Paine said.

"When his dad asked him what he wanted to do, he said 'I want to captain Australia'.

"I think it's been picked up along the way and we're rapt to have someone like that around. He adds a bit of perspective I think.

"Sometimes we live a life, it's very good, but you can be consumed in your own life at times, so to have someone like that around is actually really inspiring for our group.

"It's great to have him around and we look forward to his debut on Boxing Day."

Australia go into the third Test of the four-match series on a high after their series-levelling victory at the Optus stadium in Perth.