Indian cricket team's 17-man line-up for the Asia Cup 2023 was announced in a press conference on Monday. Skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector announced the squad at a press conference. The duo also announced quesries regarding India's squad for the continental event and the subsequent World Cup 2023 at home. One query that came Rohit's was the dearth of bowling options in the team apart from the specialist bowlers. Rohit replied to the query in an unique way.

"That was the team of 2011. They had the individuals who could bowl, who could bat. You have to make do with what you have got. We are giving chance to whoever is performing well. You cannot create somebody who can bowl overnight. These guys are baters, who can score runs. That is why they are part of the team. But hopefully Sharma and Kohli can bowl some overs in the World Cup," India captain Rohit Sharma said in a press conference that left everyone in splits.

"We have convinced them," BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who was sitting by his side, quipped.

"Hopefully Sharma and Kohli can roll some arm over in the World Cup" #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma at his inimitable best! #AsiaCup2023 | @imRo45 pic.twitter.com/v1KKvOLcnq — BCCI (@BCCI) August 21, 2023

Asked about Tilak Varma's inclusion in the squad, as he is yet to play ODI cricket, Agarkar added: "In West Indies, we saw some real promise in terms of not just performances but the temperament. And it gives us an opportunity to take him with the team, give him some more exposure; a left-hander again, looks very promising.

"So fortunately we can take 17 here, it'll be 15 at the World Cup. So when the time comes we'll take that decision, but at the moment it, at least, gives the coach and captain an opportunity to have him with the squad."

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (back up to Rahul)