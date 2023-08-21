The Indian cricket team's Asia Cup 2023 squad had three big names returning after injury break. Jasprit Bumrah, currently leading India in the Ireland T20I series, made a comeback while KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer too made comebacks. However, there was no place for India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been a regular part of the Indian limited overs sides in recent times. While India captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the squads in a press conference on Monday, official broadcasters of Asia Cup - Star Sports - showed the full squad minutes before the official announcement.

Surprisingly, Shubman Gill's name was missing in the infographic. However, they later corrected the mistake after social media set abuzz. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer had a hilarious take on the whole thing.

The last one year has seen Shubman Gill reach great heights. Since January 2022, he scored 1388 runs in 24 ODIS at an astounding average 69.40.

he Asia Cup begins on August 30. India's first match is against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup squad holds extra importance as it will more or less give an idea about what the team for the ODI World Cup 2023 will look like.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (back up to Rahul)