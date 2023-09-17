It was a truly special performance from Mohammed Siraj as he completed a sensational five-wicket haul that included four wickets in one over during the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The Sri Lanka batters were left dumbstruck by the quality of Siraj's bowling as they had no answer for his disciplined display. After taking two wickets in the over, Dhananjaya De Silva connected with a full delivery from Siraj and with not many fielders in front of square, the fast bowler rushed towards the boundary and although he was not able to complete the save, his effort left Virat Kohli and his other teammates in splits.

The Indian cricket team made six changes to the playing XI from the side that lost the Super 4 match against Bangladesh as the Rohit Sharma-led side take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj made their way back to the side while Washington Sundar was included in place of the injured Axar Patel.

"Would have batted first too, looks like a dry pitch. We are confident of chasing down whatever Sri Lanka put on the board. This is a good chance to go aggressive with the ball and see what the surface has to offer. We came really close last game, anything about 240 on this surface is good. Our job today is to do well with the ball, and then see what we can do with the bat," Rohit said at the toss.

"The crowd have been brilliant, good support for both teams but probably a bit more for Sri Lanka. Hopefully, they get to witness a good final. Everyone's back after the rest in the last game, Axar is injured so Washington Sundar comes in for him," he added when asked about the team composition.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.