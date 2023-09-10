India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma were quick to get out of the blocks against Pakistan after being invited to bat first in an Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo. Gill and Rohit added 61 runs in the first powerplay, with the former putting on a show against Pakistan's dominant new ball bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. Luck wasn't on Pakistan's side either in the first 10 overs as Gill was dropped on 0 and 34 by Shaheen and Iftikhar Ahmed, respectively.

The second instance, particularly, involved a brainfade moment from Iftikhar and Rizwan in the slip cordon after Naseem's delivery had induced an outside edge from Gill's bat.

Rizwan made an attempt to grab the ball by diving on his right, but wrong footed Iftikhar in the process. In the end, the ball went between first and second slip before hitting the boundary rope.

This brainfade moment from the Pakistan fielders went viral on social media.

Gill completed his half-century in 37 balls.

Pakistan are playing an unchanged side while India made two changes to the playing XI.

In a forced change, batter KL Rahul returned to the Indian team after a long injury layoff in place of Shreyas Iyer, who is down with back spasm, while Jasprit Bumrah is back to lead the pace attack. He replaced Mohammed Shami.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.