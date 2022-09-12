Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup 2022 final match on Sunday, at Dubai International Stadium. Bhanuka Rajapaksa's knock of 71 runs, followed by four-wicket haul by Pramod Madushan and a three-wicket haul by Wanindu Hasaranga, helped Sri Lanka bundle out Pakistan at 147, in the chase of 171. With this win, Sri Lanka lifted their sixth Asia Cup title. Post this win, the Dasun Shanaka-led side was seen celebrating and dancing in the dressing room.

In a video posted on the Twitter handle of Asian Cricket Council, the Sri Lankan players were seen jumping, popping a champagne, and cutting a cake to celebrate their victory over Pakistan.

Absolute SCENES from the dressing room of tonight's CHAMPIONS!

The Sri Lankan 🇱🇰 players are in a mood to celebrate and we're all for it!

Coming to the match, Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a brilliant knock of 71* off 45 deliveries to take Sri Lanka to 171/6 from a position where even 150 looked difficult for them to reach.

He was given ample support by Wanindu Hasaranga, who hit 36 off 21 deliveries.

Pramod Madushan then took two wickets in two balls to rattle Pakistan early.

Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed put on a 71-run stand, but their scoring rate was too low and the pressure was building.

Madushan then broke the stand and claimed his third wicket, and since then, it was all Sri Lanka despite Rizwan hitting a half-century.

Rizwan, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah were all sent packing in one over to end Pakistan's hopes.

Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 147 off the final delivery of the match, leading to ecstatic celebrations from the Sri Lanka players.