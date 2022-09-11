Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently squaring off in the Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium. After winnings the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam elected to bowl. Star pacer Naseem Shah and all-rounder Shadab Khan were recalled to the playing XI after sitting out the Super 4 game against the same team. Naseem, who has been in top form in the Asia Cup, announced his return in style as he dismissed Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis in the first over.

On the third ball of the match, Naseem produced an in-swinging delivery which nipped back in sharply, sending Mendis' off stump flying.

Mendis was beaten by pace as the ball clipped off the pads to end his stay in the middle.

NASEEM SHAH pic.twitter.com/e8uSVJzkdz — adi|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) September 11, 2022

Naseem has been in remarkable form for Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. He won the match for his side against Afghanistan with the bat as he smashed two sixes on back-to-back balls in the final over to take Pakistan over the line by one wicket.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka had faced off in the final game of the Super 4 stage, with the Islanders coming out on top.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lanka's bowling charge to set up a comfortable five-wicket victory.

After restricting Pakistan to a total of 121, Sri Lanka chased down the total with three overs to spare.