Mohammad Rizwan hit an unbeaten 78, laying the foundation of Pakistan's 155-run win over Hong Kong on Friday, which saw them qualify for the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup. Rizwan was named 'Man of the Match' for his knock. During the post-match press-conference, Rizwan made a special appeal for Pakistan, which has been hit by severe floods. A lot of damage has been caused to the livelihoods of the people in Pakistan, and the number of dead has crossed the 1,200-mark. Rizwan urged everyone to unite and pray for Pakistan in these tough times.

"I want to make one request. Pakistan has been hit by floods and a lot of rescue work is going on currently. I request everyone to help the people of Pakistan, who are in trouble due to the floods. I urge everyone from Pakistan, and other parts of the world to pray for the people, and hopefully things can get better soon," Rizwan said.

Against Hong Kong, Pakistan scored 193-2 with Rizwan (78 not out) and Fakhar Zaman (53) putting on 116 after being invited to bat first on a slow and low Sharjah pitch.

Pakistan spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz then shared seven wickets to bundle out Hong Kong for 38 in 10.4 overs and win by 155 runs.

It was Hong Kong's lowest T20 international total after their 69 against Nepal in 2014 and also the lowest against Pakistan, who had bowled out West Indies for 60 in 2018.

Pakistan join Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka in round two of the six-nation tournament that acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their first match of the Super 4 stage.

Both teams met earlier during the Group stage, with India registering a five-wicket win.

(With AFP Inputs)