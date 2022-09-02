Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates: Pakistan, Hong Kong Face Off For A Place In Super 4
PAK vs HK Score Updates, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan take on Hong Kong in Sharjah in a virtual knock-out match in the Asia Cup. India beat both Pakistan and Hong Kong to seal qualification for the Super-4 stage from Group A, leaving it to the two teams to fight it out for the second spot in the group. The winner of the match will join India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the Super-4 stage of the Asia Cup. Pakistan will look to improve their batting display after being bowled out for 147 by India, while Hong Kong will take heart from the spirited performance in their last match and look to improve further and try to cause an upset. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 6, Asia Cup, 2022, Sep 02, 2022
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
- 17:36 (IST)PAK vs HK: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup Group B game between Pakistan and Hong Kong. It's a virtual knockout game as a defeat would end either sides Asia Cup journey. The winner of the game will take on India in the Super 4 on Sunday.Stay tuned for the toss, and the live action.
