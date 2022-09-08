Babar Azam-led Pakistan got the better of Afghanistan in a nail-biting thriller in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Needing 11 runs off the final over with just one wicket in hand, Pakistan were completely down and out and no one could have predicted that No.10 Naseem Shah could win the contest for his side. But the right-handed batter ended up hitting back-to-back sixes off the first two balls of the final over bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi and as a result, Pakistan won the contest with four balls to spare, and the side made its way to the final alongside Sri Lanka.

As soon as he hit the match-winning six, Naseem Shah went absolutely wild in his celebration as he ran off towards the legside, first throwing his bat, then his helmet, and then his gloves on the ground. The rest of the teammates joined Naseem in the middle and the entire side celebrated in style. It was absolute ecstasy for Pakistan and agony for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan batted first after Babar Azam won the toss and posted 129/6 in 20 overs. Chasing 130, Pakistan were cruising at one stage with the score being 87/3 in the 16th over. However, Pakistan collapsed from there on, and they went to 118/9 in the second last over. In the final over, they needed 11 for a victory, and it was Naseem Shah who turned out to be the hero for Pakistan.

The match had its fair share of drama in the buildup to Naseem's ecstatic celebrations too.

In the second last over of the game, Pakistan's Asif Ali and Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad Malik had an altercation after the Pakistan batter was dismissed. Ali almost hit the Afghanistan pacer with his bat, and tempers were seen flaring.