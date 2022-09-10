The Asia Cup Super 4 clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan turned out to be one of the most thrilling encounters in the history of the tournament. After numerous twists, the Babar Azam-led side was finally able to chase down the target of 130 runs in the last over. With 11 runs needed in six balls and one wicket in hand, Pakistan's pacer Naseem Shah completely turned the tide by smashing two sixes on the first two deliveries of the last over by Fazalhaq Farooqi. Naseem became the hero of the night with his knock but apart from this, a sweet gesture by him also won many hearts.

The bat with which Naseem struck the two winning sixes, was gifted to him by fellow teammate Mohammad Hasnain. In a video posted on Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Twitter, Naseem announced that he will be putting the bat up for the auction and will be using half of the amount to help the victims of Pakistan floods.

The bat with which he struck the two last-over sixes @iNaseemShah decides to auction the bat gifted to him by @MHasnainPak for a charitable cause. #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/uCF1loEXCT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 8, 2022

Many areas of Pakistan have been facing floods since last month. According to AFP, in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan Thursday, villagers were fleeing their homes on makeshift rafts made from upturned wooden "charpoy" beds.

Thousands of temporary campsites have mushroomed on slivers of dry land in the south and west -- often roads and railway tracks are the only high ground in a landscape of water.

With people and livestock cramped together, the camps are ripe for outbreaks of disease, with many cases of mosquito-borne dengue reported, as well as scabies.

The floods have killed nearly 1,400 people, according to the latest National Disaster Management Authority report.

Nearly 7,000 km of roads have been damaged, some 246 bridges washed away and more than 1.7 million homes and businesses destroyed.

Talking about Asia Cup, Pakistan have made their way into the final of the tournament after the thrilling win over Afghanistan. They will now be facing Sri Lanka on Sunday in the summit clash.