Young paceman Arshdeep Singh has been subjected to a lot of trolling on social media after India's loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 encounter. The youngster dropped a catch of batter Asif Ali in the 18th over and that proved to be a costly error as the big-hitter sealed the match for Pakistan in the 19th over.

Several former India cricketers have come out in support of Arshdeep since the incident and even Virat Kohli backed Arshdeep and said that anyone can commit a mistake like this.

Now, former India great Sachin Tendulkar has tweeted in support of Arshdeep and asked fans to not indulge in personal attacks.

"Every athlete representing the country gives their best and plays for the nation always. They need our constant support & remember, that in sports you win some & you lose some. Let's keep cricket or any other sport free from personal attacks. @arshdeepsinghh keep working hard.." Sachin tweeted.

Even former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez asked fans to strop trolling Arshdeep and said that cricketers are humans and they can make mistakes.

India take on Sri Lanka in a crunch game on Tuesday in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage.