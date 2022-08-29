Former India cricketer Hemang Badani suffered an injury during an Asia Cup pre-match show on Saturday. In the opening match of the ongoing Asia Cup, Sri Lanka took on Afghanistan, and Badani, who was on air with Krishnamachari Srikkanth on Star Sports' Tamil feed, was hit with the bat by the former India opener while he was explaining a shot. Badani was visibly in pain and was seen rubbing his elbow. While Badani tried to work through pain, he eventually walked off the studio holding his elbow.

The 45-year-old, who played four Tests and 40 ODIs for Team India, took to Twitter on Saturday and provided an update regarding his elbow injury.

"To all enquiring how I am, I in terrible pain but luckily no fracture. Its blunt trauma and am under medication. Hope to recover soon and be back on the sets," Badani tweeted.

To all enquiring how I am, I in terrible pain but luckily no fracture. Its blunt trauma and am under medication . Hope to recover soon and be back on the sets .@StarSportsIndia @StarSportsTamil #AsiaCup #INDvPAK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) August 27, 2022

Afghanistan hammered Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the opening match of the Asia Cup.

After Aghanistan elected to bowl, left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi returned bowling figures of 3-11 as his side bowled out Sri Lanka for a meagre 105-run total.

In reply, Hazratullah Zazai, unbeaten on 37, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanllah Gurbaz, who hit 40, put on 83 runs for the opening wicket to build on the dominance started by the bowlers.

In the end, Afghanistan chased down the target with 59 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the second match of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium by 6 wickets on Sunday.