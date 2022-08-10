India's 15-member squad for the August 27-September 11 Asia Cup had many top stars like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul returning after a gap, while there were some notable omissions too. Jasprit Bumrah missed out due to injury, and another big name who was missing was left-handed opener Ishan Kishan. The big-hitting youngster has been a constant in the Indian team in recent times. However, the re-entry of opener Rahul and the presence of several other top-order options, meant that Kishan was not picked. He was not even named among the three standbys.

After the snub, Kishan posted a cryptic instagram story with lyrics of a rap song called "Bella-Humble Poet".

The lyrics of the song that was shared by Kishan read: "Ke ab esa ban na nai/bhalle ghayal ho jaana/tujhe fool samjhe koi/toh tu fire ho jana/Bella piche rehna magar sab sambhaal lena tu/in sab aage waalo ki traah naa gayaab ho jana/meri baat sun mein hate deke kahan jaaunga/yaa fir esa kahun hate leke badal jaunga."

In 2022, Kishan has played 14 T20Is scoring 430 runs at an average of 30.71.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Three players Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.