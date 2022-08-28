The blockbuster India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022 is about to get underway in Dubai. India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl and also announced a big decision about the playing XI as veteran Dinesh Karthik was picked over Rishabh Pant in the playing XI. Ahead of the start of the match, former India captain Virat Kohli shared a warm moment with former Pakistan captain and bowling legend Wasim Akram.

Akram, who is on commentating duty for the tournament, shared a warm hug with Kohli and the pictures have gone viral on social media with fans celebrating the moment.

Here are some of the reactions:

Virat Kohli hugged Wasim Akram just before the action begans between the arch rivals India and Pakistan. What a moment! #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/ZD0WXpdoRO — Senzelaaa (@senzelaaa) August 28, 2022

Virat Kohli hugged Wasim Akram and Irfan Pathan in the ground during the commentary. pic.twitter.com/itfQIwmnde — Ishika Pandey (@Ishika_Pandey45) August 28, 2022

Virat Kohli Hugged Wasim Akram. pic.twitter.com/ySFsvYrAnm — TEJASH 🚩 (@LoyleRohitFan45) August 28, 2022

Virat Kohli hugged Wasim Akram and Irfan Pathan during training. pic.twitter.com/qxR5VT0r7R — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2022

Virat went ahead and also hugged former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

The spotlight is firmly on the former India captain as he returns from a break and looks to get back to run-scoring form.

India lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year at the same venue and the fans are hoping that they can turn the tables on Babar Azam's team this time around.

Promoted