Cricket fans are all set to witness the high voltage clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan on August 28, in their Asia Cup match in Dubai. The matches between the two countries have always been a center of attraction, due to the cut-throat competition. The last time the two teams played each other, at the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan emerged victorious to register their first-ever win against India in a World Cup contest. Team India will be led by Rohit Sharma and will also see the return of Virat Kohli after a break. Earlier last week, Pakistan also faced a blow when their star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out due to injury. Mohammed Hasnain was named as his replacement.

Here is a list of the Pakistan players along with their T20 stats:

Babar Azam: The Pakistan skipper has played 219 T20 matches and scored 7880 runs, at a strike rate of 128.08. He has smashed 67 half-centuries and 6 centuries.

Asif Ali: Asif has played a total of 232 T20 matches and scored 4032 runs, at an average of 24.00 and a strike rate of 147.90. He has scored 14 half-centuries and 1 century.

Fakhar Zaman: The destructive left-handerr has scored 4891 runs in 190 matches, at a strike rate of 134.81. He has 35 half-centuries and two tons to his name in the format.

Haider Ali: Haider played 81 matches and scored 1726 runs, at a strike rate of 136.65. So far, he has smashed 10 half-centuries and is yet to score a ton.

Khushdil Shah: Khushdil has played 103 matches and scored 2006 runs. He has got 9 half-centuries and 1 century to his name. Apart from this, he has also scalped 24 wickets, at an economy of 6.81.

Iftikhar Ahmed: The all-rounder has played 162 matches and scored 3169 runs, with 20 half-centuries registered to his name. He also scalped 34 wickets, at an economy of 7.55.

Mohammad Nawaz: Nawaaz scored 1959 runs in 178 matches, at a strike rate of 124.77. He also scalped 148 wickets, at an economy of 7.44, including one five-wicket haul.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan played 200 matches and scored 1829 runs, with 6 half-centuries. He also scalped 226 wickets, including 6 four-wicket hauls.

Mohammad Rizwan: The wicketkeeper-batter has scored a whopping total of 4909 runs in 187 matches, at a strike rate of 126.00.

Haris Rauf: Haris has played 119 T20 matches and scalped 158 wickets, at an economy of 8.41. He has also claimed 4 four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.

Muhammad Hasnain: The pacer has played 83 matches and took 101 wickets, at an economy of 8.52. He has two four-wicket hauls to his name.

Mohammad Wasim: The all-rounder has played 35 matches and scalped 42 wickets at an economy of 8.97. He also scored 142 runs, at a strike rate of 131.48.

Naseem Shah: The pacer has scalped 44 wickets in 45 matches, at an economy of 8.17. He has got one four-wicket haul and also one five-wicket haul.

Shahnawaz Dahani: Dahani has played 31 matches and scalped 48 wickets at an economy of 8.32. He has achieved three four-wicket hauls.

Usman Qadir: The spinner has not only scalped 75 wickets in 73 matches but also scored 216 runs, at a strike rate of 103.34.