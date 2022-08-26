India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Match: Pakistan Squad's T20 Stats
Pakistan faced a blow when their star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out due to injury. Mohammed Hasnain was named as his replacement.
Cricket fans are all set to witness the high voltage clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan on August 28, in their Asia Cup match in Dubai. The matches between the two countries have always been a center of attraction, due to the cut-throat competition. The last time the two teams played each other, at the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan emerged victorious to register their first-ever win against India in a World Cup contest. Team India will be led by Rohit Sharma and will also see the return of Virat Kohli after a break. Earlier last week, Pakistan also faced a blow when their star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out due to injury. Mohammed Hasnain was named as his replacement.
Here is a list of the Pakistan players along with their T20 stats:
Babar Azam: The Pakistan skipper has played 219 T20 matches and scored 7880 runs, at a strike rate of 128.08. He has smashed 67 half-centuries and 6 centuries.
Asif Ali: Asif has played a total of 232 T20 matches and scored 4032 runs, at an average of 24.00 and a strike rate of 147.90. He has scored 14 half-centuries and 1 century.
Fakhar Zaman: The destructive left-handerr has scored 4891 runs in 190 matches, at a strike rate of 134.81. He has 35 half-centuries and two tons to his name in the format.
Haider Ali: Haider played 81 matches and scored 1726 runs, at a strike rate of 136.65. So far, he has smashed 10 half-centuries and is yet to score a ton.
Khushdil Shah: Khushdil has played 103 matches and scored 2006 runs. He has got 9 half-centuries and 1 century to his name. Apart from this, he has also scalped 24 wickets, at an economy of 6.81.
Iftikhar Ahmed: The all-rounder has played 162 matches and scored 3169 runs, with 20 half-centuries registered to his name. He also scalped 34 wickets, at an economy of 7.55.
Mohammad Nawaz: Nawaaz scored 1959 runs in 178 matches, at a strike rate of 124.77. He also scalped 148 wickets, at an economy of 7.44, including one five-wicket haul.
Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan played 200 matches and scored 1829 runs, with 6 half-centuries. He also scalped 226 wickets, including 6 four-wicket hauls.
Mohammad Rizwan: The wicketkeeper-batter has scored a whopping total of 4909 runs in 187 matches, at a strike rate of 126.00.
Haris Rauf: Haris has played 119 T20 matches and scalped 158 wickets, at an economy of 8.41. He has also claimed 4 four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.
Muhammad Hasnain: The pacer has played 83 matches and took 101 wickets, at an economy of 8.52. He has two four-wicket hauls to his name.
Mohammad Wasim: The all-rounder has played 35 matches and scalped 42 wickets at an economy of 8.97. He also scored 142 runs, at a strike rate of 131.48.
Naseem Shah: The pacer has scalped 44 wickets in 45 matches, at an economy of 8.17. He has got one four-wicket haul and also one five-wicket haul.
Shahnawaz Dahani: Dahani has played 31 matches and scalped 48 wickets at an economy of 8.32. He has achieved three four-wicket hauls.
Usman Qadir: The spinner has not only scalped 75 wickets in 73 matches but also scored 216 runs, at a strike rate of 103.34.