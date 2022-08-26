Cricket fans will be in for a treat when India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. The Asia Cup will also mark the return of Virat Kohli to the Indian side. Kohli, who has struggled to score runs of late, was rested for the white-ball series against West Indies, and also the three ODIs in Zimbabwe. India, however, will miss the services of injured pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, while Mohammed Shami was not considered for selection.

Rohit Sharma: The Indian skipper has so far played 391 T20s, scoring 10,337 runs at an average of 31.32. He also has five hundreds and 70 half-centuries to his name.

KL Rahul: Rahul has played 174 T20s so far, scoring 6358 at an average of 44.15. He has also scored five tons and 53 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli: The 33-year-old batter has played 344 T20s so far in his career. He has amassed 10,626 runs, striking at an average of 39.79. The former India skipper also has five tons and 78 fifties to his name.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar has scored 4,895 runs in 217 T20s he has played so far in his career. He also has one century and 29 fifties to his name, and averages just under 32.

Rishabh Pant: The star wicketkeeper-batter has so far featured in 167 T20s, scoring 4,250 runs at an average of 32.19. During the same time, he has also registered two tons and 22 fifties.



Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder has played 203 T20s so far, scoring 3,565 runs at an average of 29.22. He has also taken 126 wickets at an economy rate of 8.20.



Dinesh Karthik: In 360 T20s, Dinesh Karthik has notched up 6,846 runs at an average of 27.71 runs. He has also registered 32 fifties.

Deepak Hooda: In 166 T20s, Deepak Hooda has scored 2,956 runs, striking at an average of 26.63. The all-rounder has also taken 18 wickets at an economy rate of 7.8.

Ravindra Jadeja: The veteran all-rounder has played 290 matches in the shortest format, and has scored 3,134 runs at an average of 25.68. He has also taken 193 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The veteran pacer has picked up 239 wickets in 234 T20 matches. He averages just over 25 and also has a decent economy rate of 7.15.

Arshdeep Singh: The pacer has played 57 matches in the format and scalped 65 wickets, at an economy of 7.8.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ashwin has played 285 matches, taking 279 wickets at an average of 25.5. The veteran, however, possesses an excellent economy rate of 6.95. The all-rounder has also scored 1,009 runs in the same time.

Yuzvendra Chahal: In 251 T20s, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked 279 wickets at an average of 23.62.

Promoted

Avesh Khan: In 76 T20s, Avesh has taken 59 wickets, averaging just over 22. He, however, has an economy rate of 8.05.

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi has picked 77 wickets in 66 matches, averaging just over 23. He also has a decent economy of 7.12.