India and Pakistan will square off for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, but this would be in the Super 4s stage at the Dubai International Stadium. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and co had gotten the better of Pakistan by five wickets in the Group A clash. However, this match will be a different ball game as Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong by more than 150 runs in their previous clash.

Pakistan were given a body blow ahead of the match as pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was ruled out of the match. On the other hand, for India, Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament and Axar Patel has been named as his replacement.

When will India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be played?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be played on Sunday, September 4.

Where will India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be played?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match begin?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be broadcast?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be available for streaming?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

