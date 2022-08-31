IND vs HK, Asia Cup Live Updates: India face Hong Kong in an Asia Cup Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium. After beating arch-rivals Pakistan in a nail-biter, India eye an automatic spot in the Super 4. The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to keep Hong Kong away from providing any scare like the side did in the 2018 edition of the continental event. Notably, India had registered a narrow 26-run win over Hong Kong at that time as the latter had faced a batting collapse after a good start. Hong Kong, on the other hand, had to go through the qualifiers to reach the Asia Cup group stage. It will be for the first time that the two sides will be squaring off against each other in T20Is. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India's Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Hong Kong's Probable XI: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

