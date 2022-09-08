India are out of the race for a final spot in the Asia Cup. While that will be a dampener going into their final Super 4 match against Afghanistan on Thursday, it also opens up a possibility for experimentation. India's top-order has not been consistent while the bowling has also been shaky. With the T20 World Cup in less than two months' time, India may have to rethink their strategy going forward. With nothing to lose in the match against Afghanistan, it might be the right time for India to set their house in order.

Here's the predicted XI for India against Afghanistan:

KL Rahul - The Indian opener's series of scores in the Asia Cup reads 0, 36, 28, and 6. Out of the top 3, he has looked the most vulnerable and would like to redeem himself against Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma - The India captain has looked increasingly confident in the last couple of matches. He scored a brilliant 72 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday

Virat Kohli - He has scored two half-centuries in the Asia Cup. However, he fell for a duck against Sri Lanka. He would like to get back among runs

Suryakumar Yadav - He holds the no. 4 rank in ICC T20I charts. A lot depends on how he performs at the No. 4 spot for India

Hardik Pandya - He provides balance to the side. His presence means that India has a solid pace option and is a capable bowler.

Rishabh Pant - The wicketkeeper-batter is not having the best of times with the bat. He needs to come good against Afghanistan

Dinesh Karthik - With Deepak Hooda not in the best of form and also not being used regularly in bowling, Dinesh Karthik might be drafted in to play the finisher's role.

Deepak Chahar - He was drafted into the squad from the standby list on Tuesday. His prowess in the T20 format will come in handy

Arshdeep Singh - The left-arm pacer impressed with his death over bowling. He is likely to be persisted with.

Yuzvendra Chahal - The veteran spinner has the capacity to provide breakthroughs at a crucial juncture.

Ravi Bishnoi - The youngster bowled with a lot of heart in the match against Pakistan. He is the one for the future.