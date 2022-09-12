Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has taken full responsibility after his side came up short in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs on Sunday to win their sixth Asia Cup title. After the loss, Shadab took to Twitter to apologise for the dropped catches in the contest, and said he takes full responsibility for this result.

"Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for team, @iNaseemShah, @HarisRauf14, @mnawaz94 and the entire bowling attack was great. @iMRizwanPak fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka," tweeted Shadab.

It is important to remember that Shadab dropped two catches in the final against Sri Lanka and one eventually went for a six in the backend of the innings.

In the final, Pakistan had Sri Lanka on the mat at one stage with score being 58/5, but Bhanuka Rajapaksa's unbeaten 71-run knock helped the side post 170 runs on the board.

He was given ample support by Wanindu Hasaranga, who hit 36 off 21 deliveries.

Pramod Madushan then took two wickets in two balls to rattle Pakistan early.

Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed put on a 71-run stand, but their scoring rate was too low and the pressure was building.

Madushan then broke the stand and claimed his third wicket, and since then, it was all Sri Lanka despite Rizwan hitting a half-century.

Rizwan, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah were all sent packing in one over to end Pakistan's hopes.

Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 147 off the final delivery of the match, leading to ecstatic celebrations from the Sri Lanka players.