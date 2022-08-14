Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels Ravindra Jadeja won't be a potent wicket-taker for the team during the T20 World Cup. Jadeja is a part of India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, and is likely to feature at the T20 World Cup. While analysing India's spin-bowling options for the T20 World Cup, Chopra said that Jadeja is a "complete package" and will surely be in the playing XI. However, Chopra said that the all-rounder will struggle to take wickets at the marquee event in Australia later this year.

"Ravindra Jadeja, as good as he is, he will also bat and field, he is a package and is definitely seen playing in the XI, but he is not your wicket-taker. So don't expect that he will suddenly start picking up a lot of wickets. The conditions are not going to be favorable to his bowling in any case," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Chopra said that while Jadeja is a quality player, his numbers with the ball haven't been impressive of late.

"If we see his numbers, he has played seven matches since the T20 World Cup, picked up just four wickets, average is above 43 and the economy is also close to 8.5 - it's not great. Ravindra Jadeja will definitely play, this both you and I know, but he will not give you too many wickets, be ready for that. The mirror does not lie," he added.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.