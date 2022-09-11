Some days back, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela had shared an Instagram reel featuring Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. In the video, Rautela could be seen enjoying the India-Pakistan match on September 4 and there were some glimpses of Naseem Shah in the video shared by her with Atif Aslam's 'Koi Tujhko Na Mujhse Chura Le' playing in the background. Soon after, she deleted the clip, but users made sure that it went viral.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Naseem Shah was quizzed about Urvashi Rautela and to the particular question, he replied: "I am smiling at your question. I don't know who Urvashi is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect."

Chad Naseem Shah asks, Urvashi? Who? pic.twitter.com/iSa2Efzo9d — عادل مغل 🇵🇸 (@MogalAadil) September 10, 2022

Naseem Shah has been in remarkable form for Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. He won the match for his side against Afghanistan with the bat as he smashed two sixes on back-to-back balls in the final over to take Pakistan over the line by one wicket.

Earlier, Urvashi Rautela sparked a meme fest on social media after she attended another India vs Pakistan match in Dubai, where she was linked to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

This came after she claimed in an interview to a popular entertainment portal in August that a certain "RP" waited for her for 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep.

Rishabh Pant then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them".

