Asia Cup 2022, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman Strikes Thrice, Bangladesh In Deep Trouble
BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: Mujeeb Ur Rahman has struck thrice to put Bangladesh in trouble. He dismissed Mohammad Naim early and later took the wickets of Anamul Haque and Shakib Al Hasan. Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in their 2022 Asia Cup campaign opener at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Tuesday. Buoyed by their dominating win over Sri Lanka in opening match, Afghanistan face Bangladesh challenge today. While it is the second match for the Afghanistan team in the ongoing Asia Cup, the game is the campaign opener for the Bangladesh cricket team that is being led by Shakib Al Hasan. Earlier, Afghanistan handed a shock defeated to Sri Lanka in the tournament's opening game, while in the second game, India edged past Pakistan by 5 wickets in a last-over thriller. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the T20 Between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Straight from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
- 19:58 (IST)BAN vs AFG: Wicket! Shakib departsShakib Al Hasan is gone! Bangladesh batters are not learning and it is the third wicket for Mujeeb in the innings. The ball once again kept low and Shakib missed his drive by a fair distance.BAN 24/3 (5.2)
- 19:52 (IST)BAN vs AFG: FOUR!Another boundary from Shakib. This is a good counter-attack from the Bangladesh skipper.BAN 21/2 (4.3)
- 19:51 (IST)BAN vs AFG: FOUR!Poor ball from Naveen-ul-Haq down the leg side to Shakib and the southpaw hits it for a boundary with ease.BAN 17/2 (4.2)
- 19:50 (IST)BAN vs AFG: Wicket!Mujeeb strikes again! That's a brilliant review from Afghanistan. Mujeeb caught Anamul Haque in front of the stumps but umpire was unconvinced over the LBW appeal. Afghanistan decided to go upstairs and ball tracking showed that it would have hit the leg stump. Anamul walks back on 5 off 14 balls.BAN 13/2 (4)
- 19:39 (IST)BAN vs AFG: Wicket!Mujeeb Ur Rahman has struck in his first over itself. Mohammad Naim has been cleaned up by him on latter's individual score of 6 runs. Bangladesh lost their first wicket.BAN 7/1 (2)
- 19:34 (IST)BAN vs AFG: FOUR!Farooqi bowled a full toss to Naim and the southpaw just needed to pass the mid-on fielder for a boundary and he did that with ease.BAN 4/0 (0.3)
- 19:32 (IST)BAN vs AFG: Dot ballIt was overpitched from Farooqi and Naim drove it to mid-off. No runs came off the first ball.BAN 0/0 (0.1)
- 19:31 (IST)BAN vs AFG: Get set, go!Mohammad Naim takes the strike, Anamul Haque is at the other end. Fazalhaq Farooqi has the new ball in hand. Here we go!
- 19:28 (IST)BAN vs AFG: It's game timeThe national anthems are over and we are just minutes away from the start.
- 19:25 (IST)BAN vs AFG: Players take fieldPlayers of both Bangladesh and Afghanistan get ready for national anthem. They start with that of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka's will follow.
- 19:14 (IST)BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh Playing XIMohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
- 19:08 (IST)BAN vs AFG: Afghanistan Playing XIHazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
- 19:08 (IST)BAN vs AFG: 100th T20I for ShakibShakib Al Hasan is playing his 100th T20I today. He has so far scored 2010 runs and taken 121 wickets in the format.
- 19:05 (IST)BAN vs AFG: Afghanistan unchangedAfghanistan are playing with the same team that featured in the tournament's opening game. Wait here, we are bringing to you the Playing XIs of both the sides...
- 19:02 (IST)BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh bat firstBangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in their campaign opener.
- 18:58 (IST)BAN vs AFG: It's toss timeWe are just 2 minutes away from the toss. Stay connected for the update.
- 18:52 (IST)BAN vs AFG: Afghanistan high on confidenceAfghanistan handed a shock defeat to Sri Lanka in their opening game. They first bundled out the side for 105 runs and then chased down the target in 10.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.
- 18:42 (IST)BAN vs AFG: First Game For BangladeshBangladesh will open their 2022 Asia Cup campaign today, while it will be the second game for Afghanistan.
- 18:32 (IST)BAN vs AFG: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the space. Bangladesh face Afghanistan in the third match of Asia Cup 2022 today. You will get all the live updates, including scores, related to the game here. Stay connected!