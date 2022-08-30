Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: Mujeeb Ur Rahman has struck thrice to put Bangladesh in trouble. He dismissed Mohammad Naim early and later took the wickets of Anamul Haque and Shakib Al Hasan. Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in their 2022 Asia Cup campaign opener at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Tuesday. Buoyed by their dominating win over Sri Lanka in opening match, Afghanistan face Bangladesh challenge today. While it is the second match for the Afghanistan team in the ongoing Asia Cup, the game is the campaign opener for the Bangladesh cricket team that is being led by Shakib Al Hasan. Earlier, Afghanistan handed a shock defeated to Sri Lanka in the tournament's opening game, while in the second game, India edged past Pakistan by 5 wickets in a last-over thriller. (LIVE SCORECARD)

